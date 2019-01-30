A tornado hit Antalya's airport on Saturday, damaging several aircraft and properties.🌪️ pic.twitter.com/hCt5sAvY1j — Aviationdaily✈️الطيران يوميآ (@Aviationdailyy) January 27, 2019

A tornado battered the airport of Antalya in Turkey, causing damage to buses and planes parked on the runway, and injuring at least 11 people.

Passengers waiting to board their aircraft filmed the massive tornado overturning buses and pushing planes around. The strong winds partly damaged two planes, belonging to Onur Air and Corendon Airline, and one helicopter, according to AirLive.net.

Reports said it was the fifth tornado to hit the province in the three days between January 23 and 26.