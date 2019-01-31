Play

The choice of young voters in the 2019 Parliament elections may go a long way towards deciding who will form the next government. Working on the assumption that rap music is the best way to connect to this segment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have released a campaign song using this genre.

Titled ‘Modi once more’, the song is a roll-call of the claimed achievements of the government in the past five years. But knowing that it also needs to attack an increasingly united opposition, the song makes sure to take a dig at Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s 2014 interview with Times Now.

The trouble, though, is that while rap is an inherently political medium, it is used as an anti-establishment voice and not one singing the praises of the incumbent government. But at least the video cannot be faulted on the optics, which conform to a popular Indian notion of what a rap video should look like.

This, of course, is not the first time when BJP has used songs for election campaigning. In 2013, a “NaMo youth anthem” was released, referring to Modi as the “last air bender”.

In 2015, Pahlaj Nihalani, who was then the chief of the censor board, released a six-minute music video dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.