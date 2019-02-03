Play

A dam collapse in southern Brazil at an iron ore mine on January 25 left at least 100 people dead and more than 200 people missing. A week after the disaster, footage has emerged of the exact moment the dam burst, causing a mudslide that engulfed buildings and vehicles in the nearby city of Brumadinho.

The tailings dam at the Corrego do Feijao iron ore mine buckled, resulting in the hillside collapsing and a torrent of toxic sludge flowing down the valley, according to Reuters. A state regulator said it was likely that liquefaction (when a solid loses its strength and behaves like a liquid) was the cause of the disaster.

Efforts to recover bodies and rescue those trapped in the sludge were continuing.