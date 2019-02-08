Amid heavy snowfall people carrying pregnant lady towards Sheeri hospital in north Kashmir. Ambulance sent to carry the patient could reach upto Audoora village only as roads are still clossd. Video Courtesy #Riyaz #Kashmir #SnowDay pic.twitter.com/WJEPIvzFKE — Ishfaq Tantry (@ishfaqtantry) February 7, 2019

As Kashmir battles another fresh round of snowfall, residents are facing massive disruption in their everyday lives. One such incident has been reported from north Kashmir, where a pregnant woman had to be carried to a hospital because an ambulance could not get to her.

In a video that has been reshared multiple times on social media, a group of men can be seen carrying the woman on a makeshift stretcher while walking while knee-deep in snow. An ambulance that was sent for the woman could only go as far as the nearby Audora village, as the roads beyond that were closed because of the snow.

Chillai kalan, the name given to the harshest 40-day period of winter in Kashmir, ended on January 31. The current spell of winter is called chillai khurd, which translates to “small cold” and goes on for 20 days.