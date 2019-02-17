In a video posted on Facebook by Olivia Kilburn, Mikea Braden, a member of the nursing staff at St Thomas Hospital in Nashville, can be seen singing lovingly to Kilburn’s grandmother, Patsy Tate. The video has gone viral, for all the right reasons.

“The nurse tech was humming a song and my grandfather said ‘I bet you know Amazing Grace’” Kilburn told FOX 5, “And she said ‘Yeah! I’m gonna sing it for y’all!’”

Braden’s rendition of the hymn Amazing Grace is earning her warm praise from every corner the internet. And it also seemed to have helped 71-year-old Tate – who was being treated for a heart ailment – she was released from the hospital soon afterwards.