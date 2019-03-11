Play

The UK parliament is set to vote on Tuesday on Prime Minster Theresa May’s revised deal on Britain’s exit from the European Union, currently scheduled for March 29. The lead-up to this crucial vote has had so many twists and turns that it is hard to keep track of all the developments.

But fear not, because the weekly American late-night show Full Frontal with Samantha Bee has put together a helpful refresher that starts right from the basics. And its basic language is sarcasm, as it calls out everyone involved in the process, including those who voted in a referendum for Brexit.

The host of the show, Samantha Bee, enlisted correspondent Amy Hoggart to give a rundown of all the events up until now and even the possible outcomes of the vote. Titled “A Brief History of Brexit for Americans,” the explanation offers a commentary in a British accent as a bonus.