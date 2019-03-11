The star-studded wedding of tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani with diamantaire Russell Mehta’s daughter Shloka Mehta took place on March 9 and saw a host of Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

The wedding was a larger-than-life grand affair, but perhaps the most entertaining aspect for social media users roaring was a spoof video posted by comedian Bhuvan Bam.

Following the tradition of lip-syncing funny lines on videos of British royal weddings, Bam added a hilarious commentary to snippets from where celebrities, including the Ambani family, posed for the press just before entering the venue, throwing in details like having the people greet one another with “Jai Jio”. Among the celebrities featured in the video are Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan.