Playing the work of a renowned classical composer can be a daunting task for even the most seasoned of musicians – but clearly not for this seven-year-old girl from Japan.

Violinist Himari Yoshimura performed Italian composer Niccolo Paganini’s Violin Concert No 1 at the Grumiaux International Competition for Young Violinists 2019 in Brussels, Belgium. Her stunning performance earned her the First Grand Prize in the under 10 years of age category.

A video of the presentation was shared on the competition’s YouTube page.