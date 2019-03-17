Many of you might have old tape recorders or old television sets lying around the house waiting to be discarded. But a group of Japanese musicians wants to show that even obsolete technology can be put to creative use.

The band Open Reel Ensemble uses these gizmos and connects them with modern computers to create music that is unusual to say the least. Take for example, a video (above) in which one of the band’s members used a table fan to create sounds similar to that of a bass instrument.

With the help of some musical accompaniments and a disc with holes, a new tune was created. The disc converted light to electric signals and generated sound from a bass amplifier, with the number of holes in the disc determining the musical scale.

Here are some samples of the other musical pieces the group has created using e-waste.