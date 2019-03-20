Play

Data journalism organisation Factly has started a new YouTube-based web series titled Decode, which is aimed at simplifying government-related information, and also discuss current affairs.

Episode one focusses on elections in India, providing a quick refresher garnished with fun facts. For instance, after the success of the first Lok Sabha elections held in India in 1951-52, Sukumar Sen – who was then the chief election commissioner– was invited by Sudan to assist with the elections in the country.

The episode also traces how polling in India went from separate ballot boxes for each contestant to electronic voting machines.

Elections are no laughing matter, but the odd joke doesn’t hurt.