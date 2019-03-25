Play

Passengers on board a Viking Sky cruise ship had to be airlifted to safety after the ship lost power off the coast of Norway on Saturday and sent out a distress signal. According to Reuters, 479 of the 1,373 people on board were airlifted, and three of the four engines of the ship were restarted to bring it back to the port. The ship had sent out a mayday signal on Saturday after it began drifting towards land in the Norwegian Sea.

Almost 900 people were on the ship when it arrived at Molde in Norway. It was reportedly stranded in an area called Hustadvika, which is known for “fierce weather and shallow waters dotted with reefs”.

According to the Norwegian Meteorological Institute, the engine trouble started during a storm, which made matters worse. Several videos were posted on the internet, showing passengers wearing life jackets, with water inside the ship. Some videos also show furniture on the ship sliding around freely, posing a danger to the passengers, with a rough sea visible through the glass walls.

