Watch: Dramatic video shows a bridge in New Zealand getting swept away in flood waters
The Waiho Bridge collapsed under a torrent of water following a severe rainstorm.
A severe rainstorm battered the west coast of New Zealand’s South Island on Tuesday, causing a motor bridge to collapse in a flood.
Terrifying footage showed a part of the Waiho Bridge, near the town of Franz Josef, being swept away by the river it stood over.
Westland Mayor Bruce Smith declared a state of emergency and expressed concerns about those living in Franz Josef, Reuters reported. He added that another bridge was also damaged but no injuries were reported in either of the incidents.
New Zealand’s meteorologists issued a severe weather warning for the area.