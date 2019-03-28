A severe rainstorm battered the west coast of New Zealand’s South Island on Tuesday, causing a motor bridge to collapse in a flood.

Terrifying footage showed a part of the Waiho Bridge, near the town of Franz Josef, being swept away by the river it stood over.

A final look at the only bridge heading south out of town. It collapsed less than 5 minutes after this was taken! #franzjosef #storm #westcoast pic.twitter.com/37iQnxUU3e — Laura (@LSK_91) March 26, 2019

Another video and I have some photos from yesterday and today pic.twitter.com/x1BNM0EJQS — Laura (@LSK_91) March 27, 2019

Westland Mayor Bruce Smith declared a state of emergency and expressed concerns about those living in Franz Josef, Reuters reported. He added that another bridge was also damaged but no injuries were reported in either of the incidents.

New Zealand’s meteorologists issued a severe weather warning for the area.