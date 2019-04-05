Congress President Rahul Gandhi and the party’s Uttar Pradesh East General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra came to the help of journalists who were injured during his road show in Wayanad, Kerala on Thursday.

Three journalists, including an ANI reporter, sustained minor injuries in an incident which took place when a vehicle broke a barricade holding back crowds who had come to watch Gandhi speak. The roadshow was organised after he filed his nomination to contest from the Wayanad parliamentary constituency.

In videos that were posted on social media, he and Gandhi Vadra were seen helping the injured into an ambulance.

This is the second time in the span of two weeks that Gandhi was seen providing assistance to an injured journalist. Last week, the Congress president was seen helping a reporter injured in an accident get to the hospital in Delhi.