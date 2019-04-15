मुफ़्त में ले लो 15 लाख, अच्छे दिन और जुमला। pic.twitter.com/2Pfhg2QemK — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) April 13, 2019

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is serving time in jail for his involvement in the fodder scam, but that has not stopped him from taking digs at PM Narendra Modi and his promise of “acche din.”

Amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha election campaign, the Bihar politician replugged an old video in which he was seen lip-syncing to Modi’s slogans from a 2014 rally speech. “Muft mein lelo 15 lakh, acche din aur jumla,” read the caption for the dubsmash video posted on his twitter account, referring to the promise to deposit Rs 15 lakh in every citizens account Modi had purportedly made during his previous campaign.

Yadav, along with several other opposition parties, has accused Modi of failing to keep his promise of bringing “acche din” many times. In an open letter last week, he attacked the “counterfeit politics of BJP and Sangh Parivar” and said it had obstructed building of solidarity among marginalised sections “because it pits one oppressed against another.”

The letter came after the Supreme Court dismissed his plea for bail in three fodder scam cases. The Central Bureau of Investigation said that Yadav had been carrying out political activities from the hospital he had been admitted to after complaining of diabetes, blood pressure and other ailments.