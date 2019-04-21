Her stock of Shrap got exhausted ... Pragya Thakur rushing for delivery of fresh batch of shrap for forth coming elections 😂😂😂

pic.twitter.com/aIVp3afI2U — Leena Mistry (@LeenaMistrynjcp) April 20, 2019

Malegaon blast-accused and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bhopal candidate for Lok Sabha elections Pragya Thakur’s statement against Mumbai anti-terrorism squad chief Hemant Karkare has not gone down well with many people. When she was questioned about her remarks on Karkare during a debate on a television news channel, she decided to walk off the show rather than answer.

Thakur was participating in a live debate on the TV9 Bharatvarsh channel when news anchor Ajit Anjum asked her why she didn’t go to the courts or her “well-wishers” Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh or the Maharashtra government to complain against the atrocities she claimed to have faced in jail. Instead of answering, Thakur removed her microphone and left.

Karkare was killed in action by terrorists during the 26/11 attack. Thakur had been taken in custody by Karkare as an accused in the Malegaon blast terror case of 2008. “I had told him you will be destroyed, and he was gone in less than two months,” she had said on April 18, according to a statement posted on Twitter by ANI. She withdrew the statement later, saying, “Don’t want to please our enemies.”

Coincidentally, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had also walked off the same news anchor’s show a few days ago when he was asked tough questions about the BJP election manifesto.