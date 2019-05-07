Play

It’s been over ten days since Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s “non-political” interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was released, but people are not done with their jokes about it. Comedian Rajeev Nigam took it up in his recent performance, saying Modi “always has an answer, no matter what the question”.

Nigam came up with a few more questions that could have been asked during the “non-political” interview. “Modiji, maine suna hai aap bachpan me bohot chhote thhe (Modiji, I’ve heard you were very young during your childhood),” was one such question. Nigam then mentioned what Modi’s answer to this question may have been. “It was difficult being young during childhood, but I did not give up hope and courage. And then, many years later, I grew up.”

The show also explored areas like India-Pakistan relations, the intelligence failure leading to the Pulwama attack, the BJP’s hypernationalism, and the involvement of sacked BSF soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav and Pragya Thakur in the election.

After Akshay Kumar’s “non-political” interview was telecast, news anchor Ravish Kumar also hosted a satirical episode of his prime-time show in a similar, non-political format.