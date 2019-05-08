Watch: This Afghan boy dancing after he received an artificial leg is making everyone else smile too
Identified as Ahmad, the boy had lost his leg in a landmine blast.
In a heartwarming video posted on Twitter by an Afghan woman named Roya Musawi, a young boy can be seen dancing with joy after receiving a prosthetic leg. His happiness is palpable, and his smile is utterly infectious.
The boy, identified as Ahmad, belongs to the Logar province of Afghanistan. He had lost his leg in a landmine blast. The artificial limb was fixed by the orthopaedic centre of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Afghanistan.
ICRC Afghanistan has been involved in humanitarian work in the war-torn country, providing medical assistance to citizens in need.