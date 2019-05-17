Just weeks after undergoing heart surgery, Mick Jagger, the lead singer of The Rolling Stones, seems to be back on his feet and how!

The 75-year-old posted a video of himself dancing to Techno Fan by the Wombats, proving that his recovery is progressing well. Jagger showcased some of his signature moves in the video, which have also inspired the Maroon 5 song Moves like Jagger.

Jagger went through a procedure to replace a valve in his heart in April, forcing the band’s North American tour to be postponed. Jagger posted a message apologising to fans, and another note following the surgery, assuring them that he was recovering quickly.