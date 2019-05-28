Play

Another addition to the list of strange Twitter trends is #JCBKiKhudayi. Ever since Bollywood actor Sunny Leone posted a picture of herself mounted on a JCB excavator, many Indians have been spending an insanely large part of their time looking at videos of JCB machinery involved in excavation.

View this post on Instagram

Career change!? LOL 😂 #SunnyLeone

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

JCB is a British construction equipment manufacturing company that is perhaps the most popular brand in its field in India. Following Leone’s Instagram post, random JCB excavation videos have started gaining popularity, with a few of them actually raking up millions of views on Twitter. One of the videos (above) that features a JCB machine excavating the ground for two minutes straight has garnered over four million views.

Another video, titled JCB fails, has picked up a little over a million views. This video is around a year old.

Play

The JCB brand made use of the opportunity and released an eight-second video thanking “customers and fans for their enthusiasm and support”.

This peculiar trend has also sparked a range of reactions and memes on social media.

JCB is also known in India for starting the JCB Prize for Literature.