Another addition to the list of strange Twitter trends is #JCBKiKhudayi. Ever since Bollywood actor Sunny Leone posted a picture of herself mounted on a JCB excavator, many Indians have been spending an insanely large part of their time looking at videos of JCB machinery involved in excavation.

JCB is a British construction equipment manufacturing company that is perhaps the most popular brand in its field in India. Following Leone’s Instagram post, random JCB excavation videos have started gaining popularity, with a few of them actually raking up millions of views on Twitter. One of the videos (above) that features a JCB machine excavating the ground for two minutes straight has garnered over four million views.

Another video, titled JCB fails, has picked up a little over a million views. This video is around a year old.

The JCB brand made use of the opportunity and released an eight-second video thanking “customers and fans for their enthusiasm and support”.

We are truly humbled by the love shown for JCB in India today, with #JCBKiKhudai trending across the country! Thank you to our customers and fans for your enthusiasm and support! With @JCBIndiaLtd, you can #ExpectMore. #JCBkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/4oGhCAqcyJ — JCB (@JCBmachines) May 27, 2019

This peculiar trend has also sparked a range of reactions and memes on social media.

For those who are asking What's this trend. Basically Indians are so fascinated by seeing a JCB machine in action that they form a crowd leaving their work #jcbkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/RDDYWXRGsH — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 28, 2019

Pic 1: crowd in SRK movies

Pic2: crowd watching JCB ki khudai in India#jcbkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/k2fNAYUfdE — Rahane haters ko bhagao (@rahaneswarrior) May 28, 2019

#jcbkikhudayi When you come to know that JCB is far more reliable than RCB pic.twitter.com/KwVEmT5RhO — Taran (@goyaltaran9) May 28, 2019

JCB is also known in India for starting the JCB Prize for Literature.