Watch: It took 10,000 sandbags to save this house in Arkansas from flood water
‘This is the last house on the block that is still standing and remains dry’.
The central United States has been under the grip of an unprecedented level of flooding since the end of May 2019. Hundreds of people have been evacuated, while a few casualties have also been reported.
In the flooded city of Conway in Arkansas, a family has converted its house into a fortress by forming a wall around it with the help of ten thousand sandbags. The step was aimed at keeping water out of the building. According to a video news report by THV 11, this house is the only one in the area “that remains dry”. To move in and out the residents use a boat, since the house is “now an island”.
According to the news report, roads in Conway suffered serious damage during the floods. Water still stands several feet high at a few places.