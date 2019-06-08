Play

The central United States has been under the grip of an unprecedented level of flooding since the end of May 2019. Hundreds of people have been evacuated, while a few casualties have also been reported.

In the flooded city of Conway in Arkansas, a family has converted its house into a fortress by forming a wall around it with the help of ten thousand sandbags. The step was aimed at keeping water out of the building. According to a video news report by THV 11, this house is the only one in the area “that remains dry”. To move in and out the residents use a boat, since the house is “now an island”.

According to the news report, roads in Conway suffered serious damage during the floods. Water still stands several feet high at a few places.