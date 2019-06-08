Play

Around 120,000 citizens of the Czech Republic gathered in Prague to participate in protests demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš.

The protestors, gathered at the capital Prague’s Wenceslas Square, waved national and European Union flags and held posters that said Demisi, Czech for “resign”. Coincidentally, Wenceslas Square was the site of the 1989 Velvet Revolution, according to The Guardian. The bloodless revolution had marked the end of communist rule in erstwhile Czechoslovakia.

The protests asking for removal of Babiš from his post are the biggest that the country has seen since 1989. The Guardian cited “scandals over the misuse of EU funds” as the reason for the demand and the protests.