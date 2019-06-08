Play

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has slapped a fine of Rs 500 on the captain of the Indian men’s cricket team, Virat Kohli, after his domestic staff were found to be washing his car with drinking water.

The fine is in response to a complaint lodged by Kohli’s neighbours, who told the corporation that thousands of litres of drinking water were being used to wash the cricketer’s cars. Virat Kohli’s Gurugram residence in DLF Phase-1 has about half a dozen cars, reported news agency IANS. Domestic staff were reportedly using water from a drinking water pipeline outside the house.

Stating that this was not an isolated incident, Gurugram Municipal Corporation Commissioner Yashpal Yadav said that the municipal body was doing its best to promote conservation of water, and occupants of other houses in the area had been fined as well.

North India is experiencing a severe water shortage, in part owing to a heat wave.