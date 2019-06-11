Jazz TV advt on #CWC19 takes the Indo-Pak air duel to new level. It uses the air duel over Nowshera and Wing Co Abhinandan Varthaman's issue as a prop. @IAF_MCC @thetribunechd @SpokespersonMoD @DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/30v4H6MOpU — Ajay Banerjee (@ajaynewsman) June 11, 2019

An advertisement released by Jazz TV for its live coverage of the India-versus-Pakistan World Cup game features a play on Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman’s brief captivity in Pakistan – specifically, of the video of him that released by the Pakistan army (below).

The advertisement features a man with Varthaman’s trademark moustache who says, “I am sorry, I am not supposed to tell you that, sir,” to every question asked of him about India’s strategy for the game. IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman had the same response to questions that were posed to him by the Pakistan army officials.

The pilot had also, on camera, praised the tea that was served to him, which the Jazz TV advertisement makes use of.

This is not the first instance where a Pakistani commercial has used references to the Indian Air Force pilot. In March 2019, shortly after the Balakot episode, the same video snippet featuring Varthaman was used in the in an advertisement for a Karachi-based tea brand.