Watch: Potterheads are thrilled as Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure opens
Some Harry Potter fans waited in queues for as long as ten hours to get on the roller coaster that promises to take visitors deep into the Forbidden Forest.
The Universal Orlando Resort, home of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme park, has introduced a new roller coaster by the name of Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. The ride is named after Rubeus Hagrid, the gamekeeper of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, who was a close confidante of the protagonist and his two best friends.
Termed a “story coaster” by the Universal Orlando Resort, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure claims to take its riders deep into the Forbidden Forest and abandoned ruins behind Hagrid’s hut. Material from Hagrid’s Care of Magical Creatures class also features as part of the adventure.
The ride opened to the public on June 13 and, according to media reports, some Harry Potter enthusiasts waited for eight to ten hours in queues for their chance to get on the roller coaster.
Harry Potter actors Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Evanna Lynch and Warwick Davis arrived at the opening of the roller coaster and met fans.
Many fans who had a chance of getting on the roller coaster called it the “best ride ever”.
The roller coaster did face some technical difficulties and broke down within a couple of days of being in service.
According to the Universal Orlando Resort, the roller coaster is the first in the United States to feature a free-fall vertical drop, and is also the longest roller coaster in Florida.