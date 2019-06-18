Play

The Universal Orlando Resort, home of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme park, has introduced a new roller coaster by the name of Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. The ride is named after Rubeus Hagrid, the gamekeeper of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, who was a close confidante of the protagonist and his two best friends.

Play

Termed a “story coaster” by the Universal Orlando Resort, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure claims to take its riders deep into the Forbidden Forest and abandoned ruins behind Hagrid’s hut. Material from Hagrid’s Care of Magical Creatures class also features as part of the adventure.

The ride opened to the public on June 13 and, according to media reports, some Harry Potter enthusiasts waited for eight to ten hours in queues for their chance to get on the roller coaster.

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure currently has an estimated wait of 600 minutes (10 hours). 🏍💨 pic.twitter.com/ktC5PH3JQL — Orlando Informer (@OrlandoInformer) June 13, 2019

Harry Potter actors Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Evanna Lynch and Warwick Davis arrived at the opening of the roller coaster and met fans.

Today was epic. Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is NOW OPEN!



Learn all about the new ride at https://t.co/uMuiDetX09. pic.twitter.com/v3we5dGqSV — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) June 13, 2019

Many fans who had a chance of getting on the roller coaster called it the “best ride ever”.

The roller coaster did face some technical difficulties and broke down within a couple of days of being in service.

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is currently down for technical difficulties.



They’ve asked guests in the first half of the queue, who have waited around four hours, to leave. The guests in the second half can stay with no guarantee they’ll be able to ride. pic.twitter.com/QIS1Pi88ig — Orlando Informer (@OrlandoInformer) June 14, 2019

According to the Universal Orlando Resort, the roller coaster is the first in the United States to feature a free-fall vertical drop, and is also the longest roller coaster in Florida.