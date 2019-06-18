Hyderabad AIMIM MP Barrister @asadowaisi takes oath in Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/objAfetEu6 — AIMIM Official (@aimim_national) June 18, 2019

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha began on June 17, with the oath-taking procedure of parliamentarians spilling into a second day. On Tuesday, the Lok Sabha resounded with loud chants of “Jai Shri Ram” and “Vande Mataram” when All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s Asaduddin Owaisi stepped forward to take his oath.

Walking up to the podium, Owaisi gestured to the sloganeering parliamentarians to be louder. And then, the MP from Hyderabad, who took his oath in Urdu, concluded with “Jai Bhim, Jai Mim, Takbeer Allah hu Akbar, Jai Hind”.

“It is good that they remember such things when they see me, I hope they will also remember the Constitution and deaths of children in Muzaffarpur,” Owaisi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.