A Tiger gives sprinted chase to youngsters going in bike at Nilgiris. Youngsters safe.... pic.twitter.com/dCnrqLqoQ8 — Mugilan Chandrakumar (@Mugilan__C) June 30, 2019

On June 29, two bike-borne men travelling through the Nilgiri hills had a close encounter with a tiger.

The animal briefly chased the two men before disappearing into the dense forest on the other side of the road. The incident reportedly occurred in the Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary in Kerala’s Wayanad. Since the road cuts through the forest, there is a possibility that the tiger did not intend to attack the men but just wanted to cross.

This is what Prerna Singh Bindra, author of The Vanishing: India’s Wildlife Crisis observed.