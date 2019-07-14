Watch: Sports car tries to perform stunts at New Delhi's Vijay Chowk, police track down the driver
The police have reportedly identified a Haryana BJP minister’s nephew as the person driving the car.
A 36-second video of CCTV camera footage from New Delhi’s Vijay Chowk area is attracting attention on social media. The video shows a sports car performing stunts at Vijay Chowk, a high-security area near Parliament. The incident occurred around 4.30 am on July 13, a Hindustan Times report said.
According to the report, the police have tracked the vehicle down to a farmhouse in the Kapashera area of southwest Delhi, and is waiting to verify the information. This is a case of dangerous driving under the Motor Vehicles Act, the police were quoted as saying. The car is a Nissan GT-R, the report added.
According to the police, the car belongs to Sarvesh Sindhu, the nephew of a Haryana minister, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Captain Abhimanyu, India Today reported. Sindhu was driving the car himself, the report added.