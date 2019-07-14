Scary CCTV footage of sports car stunts being performed at high-security Vijay Chowk near the Parliament, right under the nose of @DelhiPolice. Screeching sound of the car's tyres and its engine scared security personnel, morning walkers. Police looking for the car @htTweets pic.twitter.com/Pe57DZM6zh — Karn Singh (@KarnHT) July 13, 2019

A 36-second video of CCTV camera footage from New Delhi’s Vijay Chowk area is attracting attention on social media. The video shows a sports car performing stunts at Vijay Chowk, a high-security area near Parliament. The incident occurred around 4.30 am on July 13, a Hindustan Times report said.

According to the report, the police have tracked the vehicle down to a farmhouse in the Kapashera area of southwest Delhi, and is waiting to verify the information. This is a case of dangerous driving under the Motor Vehicles Act, the police were quoted as saying. The car is a Nissan GT-R, the report added.

According to the police, the car belongs to Sarvesh Sindhu, the nephew of a Haryana minister, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Captain Abhimanyu, India Today reported. Sindhu was driving the car himself, the report added.