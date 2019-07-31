View this post on Instagram

One of the most incredible experiences of my and @vasfsf’s career bringing to life the conceptual drawings of the Teetertotter Wall from 2009 in an event filled with joy, excitement, and togetherness at the borderwall. The wall became a literal fulcrum for U.S. - Mexico relations and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side. Amazing thanks to everyone who made this event possible like Omar Rios @colectivo.chopeke for collaborating with us, the guys at Taller Herrería in #CiudadJuarez for their fine craftsmanship, @anateresafernandez for encouragement and support, and everyone who showed up on both sides including the beautiful families from Colonia Anapra, and @kerrydoyle2010, @kateggreen , @ersela_kripa , @stphn_mllr , @wakawaffles, @chris_inabox and many others (you know who you are). #raelsanfratello #borderwallasarchitecture

In heartwarming videos that are being circulated on the internet, children, as well as adults, can be seen enjoying the seesaws installed across the US-Mexico border wall in New Mexico. The project was undertaken by United States’ architects Ronald Rael and Virginia San Fratello.

According to Rael, San Fratello and he conceptualised the teeter-totter wall in 2009. Rael is the author of the book Borderwall as Architecture, which is described as “a timely re-examination of what the 650 miles of physical barrier that divides the United States of America from the United Mexican States is, and could be”.

Joy.

A border wall between the US and Mexico has been one of the most important goals of the US President Donald Trump. On July 26, the US Supreme Court allowed Trump to use $2.5 billion to build the promised wall, Reuters reported.