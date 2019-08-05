Heavy rains in Mumbai and surrounding areas today. This chilling video was shot by a local, showing cattle being washed away in the raging Surya river in Palghar district, about 100 kms from Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/UxwU07cBnR — Nauzer Bharucha (@nauzerbTOI) August 3, 2019

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Mumbai and adjoining areas. Palghar, situated about 107 km from Mumbai, has also been severely affected with the district’s Surya river in full spate.

A video of cattle being washed away in Palghar has gone viral on social media. According to a report in the Times of India, the video was recorded in Varoti village of Kasa taluka. The cattle were attempting to walk across the waters when four out of five of them missed their footings and were washed away.

The flood situation in Palghar has been grim, with one woman feared dead. According to The Hindu, a 58-year-old woman from Wadhiv village of Palghar fell into the Vaitarna river on August 1, and has been untraceable since.