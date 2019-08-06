Watch: Hong Kong stands crippled as protesters launch city-wide strike
Commuters in Hong Kong blocked the doors of metro trains to prevent them from moving.
Life in Hong Kong has come to a standstill amid the city-wide strikes that left trains cancelled, roads blocked, and flights suspended.
Hong Kong has been under the grip of protests for almost two months now, with people demanding greater democracy, as well as the withdrawal of a bill that would allow extradition to mainland China.
On August 4, one group of demonstrators had blocked Hong Kong’s cross-harbour tunnel while another had surrounded a police station in the outer district of Kwun Tong, The Guardian reported.
