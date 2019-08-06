Cars going round and round and round a roundabout in Tai Po, a suburban town in northern Hong Kong, as protesters launch a massive citywide strike. https://t.co/SURzxOQYlr pic.twitter.com/6bFYQVQepU — Mary Hui (@maryhui) August 5, 2019

Life in Hong Kong has come to a standstill amid the city-wide strikes that left trains cancelled, roads blocked, and flights suspended.

Hong Kong has been under the grip of protests for almost two months now, with people demanding greater democracy, as well as the withdrawal of a bill that would allow extradition to mainland China.

VIDEO: 🇭🇰 Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong defied Chinese authorities with a new rally on Sunday in Tseung Kwan O district #HongKongProtests pic.twitter.com/o32OVLMfzl — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 4, 2019

Hong Kong Protesters have opened Monday’s promised General Strike by disrupting the metro lines ... There were angry scenes on train platforms as protesters blocked doors of the commuter rails with half of HK’s metro lines disrupted. pic.twitter.com/XxyF8pWPDV — Julie M. McCarthy (@JulieMcCarthyJM) August 5, 2019

On August 4, one group of demonstrators had blocked Hong Kong’s cross-harbour tunnel while another had surrounded a police station in the outer district of Kwun Tong, The Guardian reported.

Protesters in Hong Kong force the police to retreat.



It doesn’t matter what language you speak. Listen to this video and you will understand.



pic.twitter.com/MT6ckxOZqM — Joshua Potash 🆘 (@JoshuaPotash) August 4, 2019

