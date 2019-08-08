A video of comedian Kapil Sharma strumming his guitar has set social media users gushing in delight. Sharma, who once dreamed of being a singer, has been known to play every instrument he can get his hands on. Presently on holiday in Canada with his wife Ginni Chatrath, the Comedy Nights with Kapil Sharma host shared the video on Instagram saying, “It’s not tuned but still love its tone.” The video received nearly 600,000 views in a day.

Enamoured fans replied with hearts and praise.

Confirming that they were expecting their first child, last month Sharma told Mumbai Mirror: “I just want to take care of my wife and be by her side for now. We are obviously very excited as it’s our first kid but my mother is the most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now. We are just praying for Ginni and the baby’s health.” The couple’s Canada holiday, their first break from work since a December 2018 wedding, followed soon after.

Netizens have earlier seen Sharma playing a qawaali singer named Ustaad Medium Begum Ali Khan.