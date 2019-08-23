Play

Journalist Juan Manuel Jimenez was shouted at and punched while reporting live from the “Glitter Protest” in Mexico City. The incident took place on August 16.

Any demonstration against sexual offences by police officers is termed a “Glitter Protest” after the police chief was doused in pink glitter, the Associated Press reported.

During Jimenez’s piece-to-camera, a woman yelled into his microphone, “Yo si te creo,” which means, “I believe you,” in a bid to mock the media, according to RT.com. Following this, a man walked up to Jimenez and punched him. The journalist was reportedly knocked down unconscious after the attack. According to his father’s tweet, Jimenez had to undergo surgery and was in recovery.