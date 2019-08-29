Play

AR Rahman has put on a different hat – the narrator’s – for a short film which uses the famous tradition of snake boat races in the Alleppey backwaters of Kerala to convey a message about “finding rhythm”.

Titled Thaalam – Rhythm Of The Nation, the film depicts the rigorous practice that the rowers of chundan vallam, or Kerala snake boats, have to undergo for the races that take place in August. All of them are ordinary people and not professional athletes.

Directed by Bharat Bala, the film also asks important questions – such as: “Can we find our rhythm as a nation?”