31 اگست بروز جمعہ دن 12 بجے کشمیر کے ساتھ یکجہتی کا اعلان. pic.twitter.com/Ta8tAflfbP — Sheikh Rashid Ahmad (@ShkhRasheed) August 29, 2019

In a video statement released on Thursday, Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that on August 31, all trains in his country will be stopped for a minute, between 12 pm and 12.30 pm, to express solidarity with what Pakistan perceives as the Kashmir struggle. If the trains halt at railway stations, the national anthem of Pakistan will be sung.

According to Ahmad, the decision to halt the trains, and also operations in railway factories, was reached in accordance with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement about taking action in the matter of Kashmir.

Ahmad also laid out plans that are scheduled for the day in Rawalpindi’s Laal Haveli.