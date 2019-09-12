A video of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar threatening to chop off an aide’s head, while wielding an axe, has gone viral on social media. Khattar was addressing a rally when the incident took place.

According to the video, the axe was presented to Khattar by a supporter. The chief minister was irked when an aide tried to place a crown on his head, in reaction to which Khattar said, “Gardan kaat dunga teri (I will chop off your head).”

Khattar later justified his statement, saying that he cannot tolerate anyone putting a crown on his head. “We ended this culture after coming to power,” Khattar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.