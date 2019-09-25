On September 23, the United States’ President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a version of the rock singer Elvis Presley. Modi managed to pull a crowd of almost 50,000 to the NRG Stadium in Houston for his “Howdy Modi” event, something that, according to Trump, makes him similar to Elvis Presley the rockstar.

#WATCH US President: I remember India before was very torn. There was a lot of dissension, fighting&he brought it all together. Like a father would. Maybe he is the Father of India...They love this gentleman to my right. People went crazy, he is like an American version of Elvis. pic.twitter.com/w1ZWYiaOSu — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2019

Scroll.in spoke to the Indian Presley impersonator – Siddharth Meghani – on what he thinks of Modi being called “a version of Presley”.

“I fully agree with Trump’s comment,” Meghani said. “Presley was a crowd-puller, and so is Modi. I think they are, in fact, quite similar.”

Meghani isn’t India’s only Elvis imitator. There’s also Mehmood Curmally (video below).

They are both heirs of a tradition that dates back at least to the 1970s, when a Mumbai entertainer named Mervyn Rufus did Elvis imitations and even recorded a cassette album featuring some of his tunes.