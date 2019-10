Baby Owl heard thunder for first time pic.twitter.com/AwQTlVnFb4 — Domenico Calia (@CaliaDomenico) October 10, 2019

Based in Thixendale, United Kingdom, artist and photographer Robert E Fuller utilises CCTV cameras in his gardens to inform his realistic wildlife portraits. In the endearing video seen above, he unwittingly captured a baby barn owl experiencing its first ever thunderstorm, as terrified as can be. Social media users were quick to offer comfort.

Oh this is the saddest, sweetest thing ever! He needs a hug, lol. — Elli England (@Toxicgrin) October 10, 2019

Yes, for one minute I was distracted and felt such compassion for this little owl. — Alicia Buck (@alleybLFP) October 11, 2019