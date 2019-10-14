Actor Rajkummar Rao has posted a video of himself pitching a pen to Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio and doing a great job at it, earning applause from “Leo bhai”.

The sequence is, of course, an edited recreation of a scene from the movie The Wolf of Wall Street. Rao’s forthcoming film Made In China features him in the character of Raghu, a struggling businessman.

Rao’s marketing skills – as seen with the pen and the film – were well-received by his fans on social media.