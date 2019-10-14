Watch: Comedian Shyam Rangeela cleans a beach in new satire video
The story behind the making of the video has also been revealed.
On October 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a video of himself “plogging” on a beach in Tamil Nadu’s Mamallapuram.
In a parody of Modi’s beach-cleaning walk, comedian Shyam Rangeela has created a video where he, too, cleans a beach, but delivers some interesting statements while at it. “When will you people bring a bag to store this litter?” and “Who should I hand this bag full of litter to?” were just some of these.
Another video where Rangeela gives instructions on the composition of the shots was also posted on Twitter.
