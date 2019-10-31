Air India has put the 'Ek Onkar' symbol on its aircraft tail to mark Guru Nanak Dev's 550th Gurpurab celebrations. Air India will fly its aircraft thrice a week on the Mumbai-Amritsar-Stansted route. pic.twitter.com/ot1v68SR27 — Ifrah Mufti Ahmad (@ifrahmufti) October 28, 2019

The state-owned carrier Air India has painted the ‘Ik Onkar’ symbol of the Sikh religion on the tail of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of the religion.

The aircraft is set to fly out from Mumbai to Amritsar and then to Stansted, United Kingdom – and back – three times a week, starting October 31. This international flight will finally connect Amritsar to London and facilitate Sikh pilgrims from the UK visiting Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh posted images of the Dreamliner, adding that it was a “heartwarming” gesture:

Heartwarming to see ‘Ik Onkar’ painted on the tail of @airindiain’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner as part of the historic celebrations on the #550thPrakashPurb of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/rfKvsaCdBc — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 28, 2019

Earlier in October, Air India also painted an image of Mahatma Gandhi on five aircrafts in honour of his 150th birth anniversary.

