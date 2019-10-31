OK.... a protester in Hong Kong just showed other protesters how to use a leaf blower against tear gas. Blow that shit right back on the 12 pic.twitter.com/DpXMOtTPpQ — Pharaoh R. El-Aton (@PharaohSaidThat) October 28, 2019

With Hong Kong still in the throes of a forceful nationwide protest, conflicts between the state and protestors continue to rage. As the protests gather momentum, the Hong Kong Police has resorted to many a brutal measure to curb dissent. One such method has been the use of tear gas.

Tear gas is a common riot-control weapon all over the world. This chemical weapon can cause severe eye and respiratory pain, skin irritation, bleeding, and even blindness.

The video above shows a protestor demonstrating to other citizens how a leaf blowing device (which lets out a constant and forceful channel of air) can be used to avert tear gas blowing one’s way.

