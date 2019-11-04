#CCTV The moment when terrorists threw a grenade in a market on Maulana Azad road in Srinagar earlier today. 15 people were injured in the attack. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/V0Hy0OTICi — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2019

A video from a Maulana Azad road street camera (above) shows the detonation of a grenade at a market in Srinagar earlier on Monday, November 4. The subsequent chaos among market-goers is also seen in the video. According to reports, at least 25 have been injured and one person has died from the attack.

This attack came just about a week after a similar grenade attack at a bus stand in Sopore, where 19 civilians were injured.

Prior to this, another grenade attack had killed six security personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force at a checkpoint outside a hospital in Srinagar’s Karan Nagar area on October 27.

Three truck drivers were shot dead dead in separate incidents in Shopian on October 24, and on October 14.

