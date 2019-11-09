#AyodhyaVerdict : Lawyers Chanting Jai Sri Ram In SC premises pic.twitter.com/NxzcP0tuQy — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) November 9, 2019

A video from the premises of the Indian Supreme Court in New Delhi shows a group of lawyers chanting “Jai Shri Ram”.

This celebration came following the Supreme Court’s decision on November 9 to award the disputed site in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh to the Hindu community so that a Ram temple may be built there. The court has also ordered that a separate plot elsewhere be allotted for the building of a mosque.

The site previously held a mosque, Babri Masjid, which was unlawfully demolished by a mob in 1992. There have been claims from both Hindu and Muslim litigants for the right to own and worship at these premises for decades.

This report by Scroll.in breaks down the verdict, which came after a 40-day long hearing (the second-longest hearing in the top court’s history).

