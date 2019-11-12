Everybody needs to watch this video. Horrific.



Masked members of Bolivia's rightwing opposition assaulted Patricia Arce (the mayor of Vinto), dragged her through the streets barefoot, covered her in red paint, & forcibly cut off her hair.



This is what a coup looks like. pic.twitter.com/JfH2ACzwDS — Eric Blanc (@_ericblanc) November 11, 2019

BOLIVIA: Anti-government protestors covered a pro-government mayor from Vimto in paint and cut her hair before parading her through the street. - @Marco_Teruggi pic.twitter.com/AZ0YTnNMGL — Conflict News (@Conflicts) November 7, 2019

In a number of disturbing videos from Thursday, November 7, Bolivian mayor Patricia Arce of Vint can be seen being roughed up and humiliated by protestors (above). She was marched barefoot through the streets, her hair was forcibly cut, and she was doused in red paint. She was also forced to sign a resignation letter, and protesters can heard chanting “murderer.”

According to reports, Arce was accused of bussing in supporters of former president Evo Morales to break down blockades that anti-government protesters had set up. She was also accused of being allowed the killings of two protestors by supporters of Morales.

Here is a video of her being interviewed by reporters after the ordeal ended, still being held by protesters.

#Bolivia | Mayor #PatriciaArce was forced to walk barefoot for several kilometers while listening to sexist and racist comments.#HumanRights #HumanRightsViolation pic.twitter.com/s98E1KyaCD — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 7, 2019

The protests were triggered by Evo Morales winning a fourth term after Bolivia’s October elections. The vote count was, however, paused without explanation for up to 24 hours, and opponents believe the election was rigged.

This suspected fraud enraged protesters, fuelling a series of protests from October 21. Patricia Arce is a mayor belonging to the governing MAS (Movement for Socialism) Party, founded by Morales.

Amid pressure from citizens, the police and the army, Morales resigned on November 10.

Here are videos from the past few weeks of protests against Morales in Bolivia.

#Bolivia 🇧🇴: enormous protest tonight in the city of #Cochabamba against election fraud and the government of #Morales.



The Bolivian people are making it clear they refuse the accept the demise of their democracy pic.twitter.com/6remop9ADm — Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) November 4, 2019

#Bolivia 🇧🇴: policemen in #Cochabamba continue their strike in protests against electoral fraud and the government of #Morales pic.twitter.com/W3r12bq572 — Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) November 9, 2019

Last night in the streets of Bolivia #EvoAsesino’s supporters intimidated and spread terror with their weapons! Before now every protest was made as peaceful as possible #NoCoupInBolivia #BoliviaNoHayGolpe pic.twitter.com/3Au8YPwtEE — Sasha_ Pozo (@mishipozo) November 11, 2019

