Solo estábamos en la calle reportando lo que pasaba y la policía boliviana responde así. pic.twitter.com/lOBNVyfXCI — Teresa Bo (@TeresaBo) November 15, 2019

Teresa Bo, a senior correspondent for television news channel Al Jazeera English reporting on the unrest in Bolivia, was taken aback when a policeman sprayed tear gas right into her eyes. The journalist was reporting live from a plaza where people had gathered to peacefully protest in La Paz, the capital of the country. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The protests had broken out in the country after the result of the October 20 presidential election, which led to an Army takeover. Following the protests, President Evo Morales had resigned from his post on November 10. The people protesting in the area where tear gas was fired, where Bo was hit, had been attempting to “reach the presidential palace”. The clashes broke out between the Bolivian security forces and the people defending Morales.