Play

The world record for “longest cooking marathon” was awarded to chef Lata Tondon, from Rewa, Madhya Pradesh on September 7 2019. The effort took place in her hometown, and the video above shows an attendee’s view of her in the process of cooking.

The time Tondon spent cooking amounted to a total of 87 hours and 45 minutes non-stop, resulting in the production of of 1,600 kg food, 400 vada-pavs, 250 sandwiches and a host of other dishes over the four days.

The food cooked was served to over 20,000 visitors who attended the event, including children from orphanages and blind schools, and members of old age homes.

Here is Tondon’s official statement on her achievement.