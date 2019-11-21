#WATCH Bundles of currency notes were thrown from a building at Bentinck Street in Kolkata during a search at office of Hoque Merchantile Pvt Ltd by DRI officials earlier today. pic.twitter.com/m5PLEqzVwS — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2019

On November 20, a search of a private office by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in Kolkata led to a shower of crisp currency notes from the window of the sixth-floor office.

The search was being conducted in the office of Hoque Mercantile Private Limited on Bentinck Street in Kolkata, news agency ANI reported. Bundles of notes of Rs 2,000, Rs 500, and Rs 100 were swept off the window with the help of a broom, PTI reported. The report, however, also added that the relation between the DRI search and the shower of notes on the street has not been proven definitely.