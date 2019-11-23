So, I met a JNU student, who owns an IPad... and asked him the question many are (sarcastically) asking on #JNUFeeHike



Listen to his response - pic.twitter.com/sphDUuIWzq — Pooja Shali (@PoojaShali) November 21, 2019

As the students of New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University continue their protest against a hike in the hostel fee, they have had to face many questions about their possessions such as mobile phones and laptops, on the grounds that owning these is reason enough to be able to afford enhanced hostel feels.

In a video posted by India Today news anchor Pooja Shali, a student from Champaran in Bihar explained why he owns an iPad and how he managed to pay for it.

“I borrowed Rs 12,000 for my parents and used my scholarship to pay the rest of the dues,” the student said. But why an iPad? He explained that it makes him easier for him to study, since it is difficult to carry heavy books around.

The student also raised questions on underspending of the education budget in India, and how the allocation for education as a percentage of the GDP is lower than countries like Kenya and Bhutan.

Also watch

Sudarshan News employees brandish swords to celebrate self-proclaimed win over JNU students

Republic TV reporters say they were heckled by JNU students, other reporters question claim

Visually-challenged JNU student Shashi Bhushan Pandey complains he was assaulted by policemen