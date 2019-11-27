In light of the latest in Maharashtra government’s month-long political drama, comedian Kunal Kamra has posted a hilariously edited video on Twitter. Using a scene featuring the Bollywood hit song “Channa Mereya,” where Ranbir Kapoor’s character realises only the wedding of a woman that he was in love with her.

The video presents the song Kapoor’s character sings to Anushka Sharma’s after this realisation, edited to reflect Tuesday’s resignations from the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis and the NCP’s Ajit Pawar as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, respectively.

Also watch

Confused about the Maharashtra political situation? This TikTok video might help



Satirist Kunal Kamra spoke to AAP and BJP representatives for 30 minutes and nobody shouted

Also read

Maharashtra crisis: Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar resign as CM and deputy hours after SC orders floor test



Maharashtra: Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs choose Uddhav Thackeray as their CM nominee

Maharashtra: BJP’s gambit failed – but how long will unwieldy Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance last?