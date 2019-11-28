#WATCH 5 men commit robbery at a builder's residence in Indore's Lasudia area keeping the guard at gunpoint. SP Indore says, "4-5 men can be seen in the CCTV footage. Investigation is being conducted from all angles." (26.11) #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/jS1Kk28FO2 — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2019

In video footage captured of a terrifying incident that took place on the night of November 26, at least five armed assailants are seen surrounding two security guards outside a residence in Lasudia, Indore in Madhya Pradesh. The two guards are then manhandled and made to walk towards the house at gunpoint.

According to ANI, the owner and resident of the house is a professional builder, and his family was held hostage by the criminals, who proceeded to rob gold and silver jewellery, as well as cash.

Reports stated that the accused also escaped with two smartphones, which they discarded later. The phones were traced later the same night. Superintendent of Police Yusuf Qureshi has said that investigations are on.